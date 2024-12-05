Previous
Watching 1 by granagringa
51 / 365

Watching 1

high-key effect from long exposure in mid-afternoon at the beach. the sand and the water disappear; only the deeper colors remained. no processing here...straight out of camera; just resized for 365.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
