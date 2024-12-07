Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
The Find
Another high-key shot at the beach...a man finding something in the water as he stood beneath the pier. sooc image
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th December 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
man
,
beach
,
pier
,
sooc
,
long-exposure
,
high-key
,
frame-within-frame
