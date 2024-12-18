Sign up
Misty Morning at Airlie Gardens
Very foggy morning, mist everywhere and high iso to exagerate that....
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
bird
mist
egret
minimal
