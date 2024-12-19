Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
59 / 365
Drift Wood in the Pond at Airlie Gardens
This was a really very grey shot on a very grey day, but I brightened it and here's the result. Let me know what you think if you care to...I always learn from your input.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1843
photos
98
followers
94
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
18th December 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
driftwood
,
minimal
,
negative-space
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close