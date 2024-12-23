Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
Apple
for last week's The Darkroom theme: b&w still-live
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1838
photos
97
followers
95
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd December 2024 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
apple
,
minimal
,
darkroom-bw-still-life
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close