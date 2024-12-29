Sign up
Light Streaming at the Rusty Nail
playing with slow shutter and icm...sitting in a blues bar after being caught in a downpour at the arboretum.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
29th December 2024 5:19pm
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
