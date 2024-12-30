Sign up
Previous
Next
63 / 365
Weeds and Raindrops
Not sure if this underwater greenery is really considered weeds...but I liked the shape and dancing of them under the raindrops (before the total downpour drove me away!). Played a bit with adjustments on PS to get this image.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1845
photos
98
followers
94
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th December 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
plants
,
weeds
,
lake
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s wonderfully surreal. Another world!
January 9th, 2025
Granagringa
ace
@ljmanning
yes, i hadn't the words, but yes that was the impression..thank you!
January 9th, 2025
