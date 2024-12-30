Previous
Weeds and Raindrops by granagringa
Weeds and Raindrops

Not sure if this underwater greenery is really considered weeds...but I liked the shape and dancing of them under the raindrops (before the total downpour drove me away!). Played a bit with adjustments on PS to get this image.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s wonderfully surreal. Another world!
January 9th, 2025  
Granagringa ace
@ljmanning yes, i hadn't the words, but yes that was the impression..thank you!
January 9th, 2025  
