64 / 365
Holiday Travelers On the Riverwalk
I shoot a lot these days from my balcony. And I am still finding myself absorbed by these slowed motion images. Happy New Year to All
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1845
photos
98
followers
94
following
2
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
28th December 2024 6:49pm
Tags
street
,
holiday
,
movement
,
street-lamp
,
slow-shutter
,
motion-blur
,
holiday-lights
,
red-shirt
,
bird's-eye-view
