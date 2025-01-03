Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Watery View in the Morning
water shapes and mast reflections in the marina below our balcony. Happy New Year to you all....
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
0
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1841
photos
98
followers
95
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
3rd January 2025 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
yellow
,
water
,
blues
,
complementary-colors
