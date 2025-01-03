Previous
Watery View in the Morning by granagringa
Watery View in the Morning

water shapes and mast reflections in the marina below our balcony. Happy New Year to you all....
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
