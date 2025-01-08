Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
67 / 365
Puddle on Front Street
Shapes and forms and color and light. Looking down but seeing up. Cityscape in a puddle. Abstract? maybe.....btw, sooc with no edits. Thanks for visiting and always for you input and encouragement and comments.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1846
photos
98
followers
94
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
7th January 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
color
,
abstract
,
puddle
,
sooc
,
form
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close