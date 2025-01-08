Previous
Puddle on Front Street by granagringa
67 / 365

Puddle on Front Street

Shapes and forms and color and light. Looking down but seeing up. Cityscape in a puddle. Abstract? maybe.....btw, sooc with no edits. Thanks for visiting and always for you input and encouragement and comments.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact