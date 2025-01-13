Previous
Silhouette of the Singer by granagringa
Silhouette of the Singer

Another shot from yesterday's bar time...I liked the silhouette here, as well as her voice. She was really good and a "guest" of the guy whose gig it was.
Shutterbug ace
I like how you captured this as a silhouette.
January 13th, 2025  
