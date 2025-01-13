Sign up
69 / 365
Silhouette of the Singer
Another shot from yesterday's bar time...I liked the silhouette here, as well as her voice. She was really good and a "guest" of the guy whose gig it was.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Tags
silhouette
,
singer
,
form
Shutterbug
ace
I like how you captured this as a silhouette.
January 13th, 2025
