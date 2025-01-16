Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
ron reading the paper
The Darkroom theme for the week was black & white. And so here, too, it is black & white. Always thanks for visits, views, comments, and knowing that you are our there!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1849
photos
99
followers
95
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th January 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
contrast
,
news
,
black&white
,
bw
,
monotone
,
full-frame
,
darkroom-bw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close