71 / 365
Erik at Paracutin 3 plastic wrap
This was originally shot as a silhouette but with fooling around on PS, including the "plastic wrap" filter, the image was more interesting for me. And hopefully, for you. Thanks for the visit and any feedback!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
21st January 2025 1:19pm
digital
man
ps-processing
