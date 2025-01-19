Previous
Erik at Paracutin 3 plastic wrap by granagringa
71 / 365

Erik at Paracutin 3 plastic wrap

This was originally shot as a silhouette but with fooling around on PS, including the "plastic wrap" filter, the image was more interesting for me. And hopefully, for you. Thanks for the visit and any feedback!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details

