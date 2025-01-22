Previous
Lava From Paracutin by granagringa
72 / 365

Lava From Paracutin

A piece of lava from the Volcano Paracutin...one of the 7 natural wonders of the world. A natural wonder because it is the youngest volcano on earth (1943) and one that was witnessed by modern humankind.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Pretty cool
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact