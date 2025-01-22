Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Lava From Paracutin
A piece of lava from the Volcano Paracutin...one of the 7 natural wonders of the world. A natural wonder because it is the youngest volcano on earth (1943) and one that was witnessed by modern humankind.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1851
photos
98
followers
95
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st January 2025 1:01pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lava-rock
,
volcano
,
artifact
Dave
ace
Pretty cool
January 30th, 2025
