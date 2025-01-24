Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
EOTB Shed Paracutin
Just one of those "eye of the beholder" shots...shapes, textures, tones, a bit of light. The hike back up was a bit hard for me so I had lots of time as my companions went back for the car and them came to pick me up.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st January 2025 1:40pm
Tags
plastic
,
wood
,
textures
,
shapes
,
mundane
,
eotb
,
eotb-162
