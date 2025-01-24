Previous
EOTB Shed Paracutin by granagringa
76 / 365

EOTB Shed Paracutin

Just one of those "eye of the beholder" shots...shapes, textures, tones, a bit of light. The hike back up was a bit hard for me so I had lots of time as my companions went back for the car and them came to pick me up.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
20% complete

View this month »

