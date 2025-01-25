Previous
Artisan of Copper by granagringa
77 / 365

Artisan of Copper

Outside the city of Patzcuaro are villages, some of which specialize in artisanship of various types. This is an artisan from Santa Clara de Cobre, which has been called the copper capital of the Americas. The town was founded in 1533.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
21% complete

