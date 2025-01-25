Sign up
77 / 365
Artisan of Copper
Outside the city of Patzcuaro are villages, some of which specialize in artisanship of various types. This is an artisan from Santa Clara de Cobre, which has been called the copper capital of the Americas. The town was founded in 1533.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1856
photos
98
followers
95
following
21% complete
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th January 2025 1:37pm
man
history
craft
copper
artisan
