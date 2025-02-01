Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Paper Towel Holder
If I understand this correctly, Flash of Red is starting with two days in the kitchen. That works for me. Usually I only go a few days into these challenges so I can at least do day 1!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
mundane
,
eotb
,
for2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice lines!
February 2nd, 2025
