Paper Towel Holder by granagringa
78 / 365

Paper Towel Holder

If I understand this correctly, Flash of Red is starting with two days in the kitchen. That works for me. Usually I only go a few days into these challenges so I can at least do day 1!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice lines!
February 2nd, 2025  
