81 / 365
Inverted Conversation
I'm having fun playing...this is another "fireworks" setting image, but here it's inverted after tweeking the brightness from the overexposed areas. Thanks always for your visits and comments.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1862
photos
98
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th February 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
abstract
,
long-exposure
,
conversation
,
inversion
