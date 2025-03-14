Sign up
84 / 365
Light Strings with Movement
From my balcony I look down on strings of small lights that cover the patio of a restaurant. This is an ICM image of those lights. Thanks always for visits and comments and humoring my attempts of being "artsy"...
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
2
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1863
photos
98
followers
96
following
Tags
lights
,
abstract
,
long-exposure
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
LManning (Laura)
ace
This feels like a painting. Lovely!
March 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice way to capture the lights.
March 15th, 2025
