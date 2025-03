Family Lunch

I'm trying to take myself a bit more seriously in this "project" of mine...so I've switched to the mirrorless camera and instead of the point & shoot fireworks setting I am trying to do this same idea using manual and a neutral density filter. A bit more challenging. And composition, well, that seems to be more patience and luck...we'll see. Thanks always for dropping in and commenting. It's so encouraging as a "fumph" around with this stuff.