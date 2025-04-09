Previous
Puffed Up in the Cold by granagringa
88 / 365

Puffed Up in the Cold

Very cold morning for A;pril in North Carolina...all puffed up bluebird. Another of my bird walking mornings. Thank goodness for the guides who can do such good spotting, altho this guy was just out there waiting to be seen!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
