Previous
88 / 365
Puffed Up in the Cold
Very cold morning for A;pril in North Carolina...all puffed up bluebird. Another of my bird walking mornings. Thank goodness for the guides who can do such good spotting, altho this guy was just out there waiting to be seen!
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Tags
wildlife
bird
bluebird
