91 / 365
Pickle Ball resize
This time with a neutral density filter on a Sony A600 instead of the point & shoot. Harder to do than I expected; harder to control the blurriness/movement that I wanted with the exposure....thanks, Dave, for the reminder of the filter.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1870
photos
96
followers
97
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
19th April 2025 9:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blur
,
sports
,
distortion
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
,
pickle-ball
Joan Robillard
ace
Interesting
April 19th, 2025
