Pickle Ball resize by granagringa
91 / 365

Pickle Ball resize

This time with a neutral density filter on a Sony A600 instead of the point & shoot. Harder to do than I expected; harder to control the blurriness/movement that I wanted with the exposure....thanks, Dave, for the reminder of the filter.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
24% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Interesting
April 19th, 2025  
