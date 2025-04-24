Sign up
92 / 365
Turkey Vultures
A triad of turkey vultures. More for the forms here than the birds themselves. Thnks for humoring me in all these images.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
2
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1877
photos
96
followers
97
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th April 2025 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
forms
,
turkey-vultures
,
rule-of-odds
