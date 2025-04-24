Previous
Turkey Vultures by granagringa
Turkey Vultures

A triad of turkey vultures. More for the forms here than the birds themselves. Thnks for humoring me in all these images.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
