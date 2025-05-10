Sign up
Umbrellas
Back to my project on motion and slow-shutter speed. I've been trying to capture conversations within this, but that becomes really random so this will have to be as close as I get to that right now. Your feedback on this is very welcome.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1873
photos
96
followers
97
following
25% complete
3
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
10th May 2025 6:05pm
Tags
blur
,
movement
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
