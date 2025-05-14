Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Morning Walk Geometry Detail 1
A detail from a shot of a larger, decorative structure. I thought the entire image was interesting but so much more so when sections were cropped. As this one is. Let me know what you think!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
14th May 2025 5:50am
lines
orange
contrast
structure
graphic
poles
angles
