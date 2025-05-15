Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
96 / 365
Morning Walk Geometry Detail 2
Another crop from the same image as yesterday's post. A different geometry but the same elements. Always interested in your thoughts and feedback. Thank you all!
15th May 2025
15th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1875
photos
96
followers
97
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th May 2025 5:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
abstract
,
structure
,
geometry
,
graphic
,
angles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close