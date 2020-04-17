Sign up
Photo 1454
Don’t tell my neighbor
I saw this cutie on my patio... I won’t breathe a word of it too my neighbor with a fear of snakes, though. Last year she scattered moth balls around the outside of the house to ward off snakes and it reeked for weeks!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Mitzi
ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
1454
photos
5
followers
4
following
398% complete
View this month »
1418
1421
1423
1424
1426
1427
1435
1454
