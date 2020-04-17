Previous
Next
Don’t tell my neighbor by gratitudeyear
Photo 1454

Don’t tell my neighbor

I saw this cutie on my patio... I won’t breathe a word of it too my neighbor with a fear of snakes, though. Last year she scattered moth balls around the outside of the house to ward off snakes and it reeked for weeks!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise