Plumbing Problems by gratitudeyear
Plumbing Problems

Our neighbor’s toilet leaked (clean) water through our ceiling on Wednesday night, making for a somewhat chaotic Christmas Eve day.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
Photo Details

