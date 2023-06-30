Previous
California Ground Squirrel by gratitudeyear
Photo 2291

California Ground Squirrel

We overheard a child declare that one of these mooching squirrels at Moro Rock was called Chunky Cheese, so in my mind they’re all named that now.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise