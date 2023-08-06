Previous
Nermal, Trapped by gratitudeyear
Photo 2327

Nermal, Trapped

This critter traded his freedom for three chicken nuggets today. He's getting neutered and then he’ll be back on the block.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise