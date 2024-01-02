Previous
Muscovy Duckling by gratitudeyear
Muscovy Duckling

This little duck and her mama at a local pond were very tame and walked quite near to us, probably to investigate if we had snacks to offer (we didn’t).
gratitudeyear
