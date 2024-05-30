Previous
Two-Tone Popsicle by gratitudeyear
Photo 2591

Two-Tone Popsicle

Watermelon juice + foraged serviceberries, puréed with yogurt.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
