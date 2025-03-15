Previous
NoMa Mural by gratitudeyear
NoMa Mural

I’m doing a work training in the NoMa neighborhood of DC, where there are a lot of murals.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
