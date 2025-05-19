Previous
What’s going on with the pool? by gratitudeyear
Photo 2888

What’s going on with the pool?

They filled it and it looked normal. Then the water turned green. Now it’s halfway back to normal. What color will it be when pool season starts?
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact