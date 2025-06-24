Sign up
Photo 2921
I drew this for my brother
Based on the YipYip Martian characters from Sesame Street, and inspired by the fact that they're going to have three kids in a few months.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Mitzi
ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
2922
photos
2
followers
2
following
