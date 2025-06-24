Previous
I drew this for my brother by gratitudeyear
I drew this for my brother

Based on the YipYip Martian characters from Sesame Street, and inspired by the fact that they’re going to have three kids in a few months.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
