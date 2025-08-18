Previous
Next
Ready to go by gratitudeyear
Photo 2963

Ready to go

Packing my favorite things for a quick trip to West Virginia
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact