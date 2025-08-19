Sign up
Photo 2964
Guerilla Gardening
There was a forlorn and empty planter outside my son’s preschool so I planted some marigold seeds there and this is the result.
19th August 2025
Mitzi
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
20th August 2025 4:08pm
