Previous
First Snow by gratitudeyear
Photo 3064

First Snow

School wasn’t canceled, though.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact