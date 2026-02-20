Sign up
Previous
Photo 3113
Important question
is the dog on the truck the same as the dog in the truck?
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
0
0
Mitzi
ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
3113
photos
2
followers
2
following
852% complete
3106
3107
3109
3113
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st February 2026 8:56am
