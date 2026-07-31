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Kombucha by gratitudeyear
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Kombucha

J and I have started experimenting with making kombucha after finding a book about it in a Little Free Library. This batch is Earl Grey-based.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Maryland-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
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