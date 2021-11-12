Difference between Real Estate Agent and Property Manager

A lot of real estate agents will assist you only on some things because they either want to help out people that they've helped sell properties to in the past, they might enjoy it to a certain degree and think that they're good at it, but at the end of the day, they're not doing their clients any type of service by providing these piecemeal type of property management solutions.
If you're a landlord that is looking for someone to take care of everything, that's when you hire a property manager. A property manager will obviously handle the leasing like a real estate agent, to be able to handle all of the paperwork, handling all the financials of accounts receivable, accounts payable, making sure that your property is inspected and that it passes all types of regulations within the town and city that you're in.
With Green Ocean Property Management, you don't just get a property manager, you get PEACE OF MIND! We provide full-service management solutions, from helping you with property marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, and maintenance, to property inspections and legal guidance.
With more than 40 years of extensive property management experience as well as in the insurance, construction, and finance industry, Green Ocean Property Management has been managing over 500+ properties in the neighborhood of the Greater Boston area.
Whether you have a small condo or a large multifamily property in Allston, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Brookline/Chestnut Hill, Cambridge, Chinatown, Downtown Boston, East Boston, Fenway, Jamaica Plain, Malden, Newton, Roslindale, Somerville, South End, Quincy, or West Roxbury, we got you!
