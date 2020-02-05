Previous
"Out of the ordinary'.... by greenpeg
Photo 750

"Out of the ordinary'....

When you are trying to inspire students with their exam prep and introduce them to the world of surrealism. Great fun in the studio trying to see what could be mashed together....got a little carried away!
5th February 2020

Mgreen

@greenpeg
From what I've been told I always had a paintbrush in my hand as a toddler. From those eary days til now art has been...
205% complete

