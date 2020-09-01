Previous
Horse by greenpeg
Photo 764

Horse

I pass the paddock where this horse resides every weekend on the drive to visit my parents. As soon as the car engine turns off he makes an appearance. Such a beautiful animal.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Mgreen

@greenpeg
From what I've been told I always had a paintbrush in my hand as a toddler. From those eary days til now art has been...
