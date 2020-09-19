Previous
Ewe... by greenpeg
A recent painting I created for an event that has been rescheduled for a later date now. Thoroughly enjoyed creating this piece and look forward to seeing it presented when the time comes. Mx
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Mgreen

@greenpeg
From what I've been told I always had a paintbrush in my hand as a toddler. From those eary days til now art has been...
