Remember...

To be asked to create a portrait in memory of someone is always an honour. Although it is a pleasure it does come with additional pressure and you just want to get it right. I always take that bit longer to create such pieces and usually like to look at the finished piece for a few days to really make sure I have everything just so.

There is always a level of attachment when working on many of my drawings and this one was no different. I was happy to send the completed drawing to his family last week and can only hope that it offers some comfort. 💗

