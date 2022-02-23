Previous
Remember... by greenpeg
Photo 790

Remember...

To be asked to create a portrait in memory of someone is always an honour. Although it is a pleasure it does come with additional pressure and you just want to get it right. I always take that bit longer to create such pieces and usually like to look at the finished piece for a few days to really make sure I have everything just so.
There is always a level of attachment when working on many of my drawings and this one was no different. I was happy to send the completed drawing to his family last week and can only hope that it offers some comfort. 💗
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Mgreen

@greenpeg
