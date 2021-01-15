Sign up
London Landscape
Overlooking Bkackfriars Station and St Paul's from my office of work
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Darren Griffen
@griff
January 2021 I can't believe it is now 6 years since I have been on this wonderful site, needless to say in that time my photography...
Album
A new year a new beginning
Camera
SM-G988B
Taken
15th January 2021 4:31pm
Tags
#london
,
#transport
,
#keyworker
moni kozi
Wonderful. Excellent on dark mode.
January 15th, 2021
