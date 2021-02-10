Sign up
17 / 365
Winter Walks
We have a fabulous common area near to where I live where we can walk our dog this was one area i captured today whilst out
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Darren Griffen
ace
@griff
January 2021 I can't believe it is now 6 years since I have been on this wonderful site, needless to say in that time my photography...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
A new year a new beginning
Camera
SM-G988B
Taken
10th February 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
cold
,
scenes
,
walkers
