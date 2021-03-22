Sign up
Selfie
So whilst setting up my lighting on my recent photoshoot Itook this to see how balanced the light was and if I had enough diffusion.
The models pictures where much better than me though lol
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Darren Griffen
ace
@griff
January 2021 I can't believe it is now 6 years since I have been on this wonderful site, needless to say in that time my photography...
21
photos
16
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
A new year a new beginning
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
selfie
Lesley
ace
Great, gritty shot. Love it!
March 28th, 2021
Annie D
ace
You're not a model? :) It is a gritty image.
March 28th, 2021
moni kozi
Neat!
If i say more, I'll get banned on 365, a harrasement trial and probably a divorce. :)
But trust me, it's all admiration for a beautiful photograph.
March 28th, 2021
Darren Griffen
ace
@annied
crikey no im much happier the otherside of the lens.
Thank you though
March 28th, 2021
Darren Griffen
ace
@monikozi
haha you're very kind but I'm still more content the otherside of the lens. So I'll leave to those who do it much better than me
March 28th, 2021
Darren Griffen
ace
@tinley23
thank you
March 28th, 2021
Thank you though