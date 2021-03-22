Previous
Selfie by griff
20 / 365

Selfie

So whilst setting up my lighting on my recent photoshoot Itook this to see how balanced the light was and if I had enough diffusion.
The models pictures where much better than me though lol
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Darren Griffen

Lesley ace
Great, gritty shot. Love it!
March 28th, 2021  
Annie D ace
You're not a model? :) It is a gritty image.
March 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
Neat!
If i say more, I'll get banned on 365, a harrasement trial and probably a divorce. :)
But trust me, it's all admiration for a beautiful photograph.
March 28th, 2021  
Darren Griffen ace
@annied crikey no im much happier the otherside of the lens.
Thank you though
March 28th, 2021  
Darren Griffen ace
@monikozi haha you're very kind but I'm still more content the otherside of the lens. So I'll leave to those who do it much better than me
March 28th, 2021  
Darren Griffen ace
@tinley23 thank you
March 28th, 2021  
