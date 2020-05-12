Previous
House of cards by grizzlyadventures
33 / 365

House of cards

Still under stay at home instructions so I've been busy building different structures with playing cards. Here is my roundhouse, taken from an angle
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
9% complete

