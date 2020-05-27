Previous
First Bud of the Year by grizzlyadventures
First Bud of the Year

When my guinea pig Tiger died, we planted a rose bush so that I can remember him. I was really worried that it wouldn't flower this year, so I was excited to find this little bud today
